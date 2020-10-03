Credits Market Cap Tops $4.08 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, LBank and Kucoin. Credits has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $40,955.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00023550 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000410 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, WazirX, LBank, CoinBene, Mercatox, COSS, IDEX, Tidex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

