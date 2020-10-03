Critical Comparison: Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) vs. NTN Buzztime (NASDAQ:NTN)

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) and NTN Buzztime (NYSE:NTN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central European Media Enterprises and NTN Buzztime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A NTN Buzztime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and NTN Buzztime’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $694.80 million 1.54 $119.13 million N/A N/A NTN Buzztime $19.81 million 0.25 -$2.05 million N/A N/A

Central European Media Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than NTN Buzztime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.2% of NTN Buzztime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTN Buzztime has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and NTN Buzztime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 16.08% 33.21% 7.32% NTN Buzztime -37.88% -81.04% -29.77%

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises beats NTN Buzztime on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers. It also licenses its content to customers to be installed on equipment that they obtain from other parties. The company's interactive entertainment system offers trivia, card, sports, arcade games, customized menus, and self-service features, including dynamic menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment. It owns various trademarks, including the Buzztime, Playmaker, Mobile Playmaker, and BEOND Powered. As of December 31, 2018, NTN Buzztime, Inc. served 2,639 venues with its interactive entertainment network. The company was formerly known as NTN Communications, Inc. and changed its name to NTN Buzztime, Inc. in 2005. NTN Buzztime, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

