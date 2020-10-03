Critical Comparison: Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus Six Flags Entertainment (NASDAQ:SIX)

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Draftkings has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Draftkings and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 1.18 $179.07 million $2.24 9.26

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Draftkings and Six Flags Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 5 14 0 2.74 Six Flags Entertainment 0 8 6 0 2.43

Draftkings presently has a consensus price target of $51.16, indicating a potential downside of 19.79%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.75%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Draftkings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -5.26% -23.63% -1.45%

Summary

Draftkings beats Six Flags Entertainment on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

