Critical Survey: CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) versus Weight Watchers International (OTCMKTS:WW)

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) and Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.1% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CVS Group and Weight Watchers International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weight Watchers International $1.41 billion 1.00 $119.62 million $1.79 11.63

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than CVS Group.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Group and Weight Watchers International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Group N/A N/A N/A Weight Watchers International 5.96% -17.46% 7.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CVS Group and Weight Watchers International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Weight Watchers International 1 4 7 0 2.50

Weight Watchers International has a consensus target price of $29.70, indicating a potential upside of 42.72%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than CVS Group.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats CVS Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Group

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services. In addition, it operates MiVetClub, which facilitates the veterinary business management; Animed Direct, an online pharmacy and retailer that sells prescription and non-prescription medicines, premium pet foods, and other animal-related products; and an online dispensary. Further, the company provides burial grounds; and veterinary instrumentation supply and referral services. It owns 491 surgeries in the United Kingdom; 22 sites in the Netherlands; and 3 in the Republic of Ireland, as well as 4 laboratories and 7 crematoria. CVS Group plc was founded in 1999 and is based in Diss, the United Kingdom.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

