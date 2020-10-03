CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post sales of $43.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the highest is $43.70 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $177.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.78 million, with estimates ranging from $169.14 million to $180.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.
CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
CFB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50.
CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.
