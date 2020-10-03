CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to post sales of $43.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the highest is $43.70 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $39.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $173.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $177.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $173.78 million, with estimates ranging from $169.14 million to $180.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 555.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,842 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 682.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 675,168 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,045,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 398,606 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.1% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,470,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 397,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 287.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 252,294 shares during the period.

CFB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 84,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,087. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.