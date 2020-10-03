Crypton Price Tops $0.12 (CRP)

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Crypton coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $299,405.28 and $69,461.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00265966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00038812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00089758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.14 or 0.01522007 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020360 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 2,539,855 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

Crypton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

