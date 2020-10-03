DAD Chain (DAD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $851,736.00

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, DAD Chain has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

About DAD Chain

DAD Chain (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . DAD Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one

DAD Chain Token Trading

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

