DAO.Casino (BET) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be bought for $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003302 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,074.24 or 1.33449721 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino . DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

