Databroker Trading Down 3.7% Over Last Week (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $13,907.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.05457166 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

