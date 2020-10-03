DATx Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $147,321.00 (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DATx has a market cap of $311,051.51 and $147,321.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Rfinex. During the last week, DATx has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

About DATx

DATx launched on February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATx is www.datx.co

Buying and Selling DATx

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, HADAX, IDEX, Rfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

