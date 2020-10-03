Desire Market Cap Achieves $13,051.24 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $13,051.24 and approximately $7,346.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Desire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,590.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $350.80 or 0.03312404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.02083748 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00433961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.75 or 0.00979641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011852 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00593966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00049098 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010083 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Desire Coin Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin . The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the exchanges listed above.

