Deutsche eMark (DEM) Trading Up 107.9% Over Last Week

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $96,222.02 and approximately $280.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded up 107.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-Patex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.