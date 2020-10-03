Diamond Trading Up 54.9% Over Last Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00006375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $3,689.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001598 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.01523862 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,531,151 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

