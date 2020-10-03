DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the August 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6,365.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 394.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,543.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the second quarter worth about $70,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,081,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,384. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.69.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.