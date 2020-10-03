DigitalNote Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $9,650.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.31 or 0.00971222 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,081,186,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,866,000,559 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

