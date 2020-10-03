Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.58 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) will report sales of $395.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $395.70 million and the lowest is $395.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust reported sales of $255.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%.

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $861.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,043,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

