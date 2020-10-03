Dock 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.82 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene and Fatbtc. Dock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million and $20.82 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock’s genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io

Buying and Selling Dock

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Binance, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

