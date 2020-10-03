Dock Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.40 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Dock token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, Kucoin and Gate.io. Dock has a market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

