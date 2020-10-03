Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kraken, Coinsquare and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $328.90 million and approximately $113.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00431974 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000367 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 126,521,774,522 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, QBTC, Upbit, Cryptomate, Livecoin, Instant Bitex, LiteBit.eu, Coindeal, BtcTrade.im, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Tidex, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, CoinFalcon, HitBTC, Cryptohub, Novaexchange, Kraken, Robinhood, BCEX, cfinex, Bitbns, Bits Blockchain, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Crex24, Coinsquare, Bit-Z, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Sistemkoin, Bittylicious, FreiExchange, Mercatox, ZB.COM, YoBit, Fatbtc, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx, Exrates, BX Thailand, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitFlip, Cryptopia, Gate.io, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange, Koineks, Indodax, Bitsane, Ovis and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.