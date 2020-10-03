Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.49-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.94.

D opened at $79.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

