Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Update

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the August 31st total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE DVD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,165. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a PE ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dover Motorsports stock. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Dover Motorsports comprises about 1.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 3.11% of Dover Motorsports worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

