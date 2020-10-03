Dovu (DOV) Price Down 41.3% This Week

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Dovu has a total market cap of $294,165.33 and approximately $2,200.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dovu has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dovu alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a token. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,391,555 tokens. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dovu Token Trading

Dovu can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.