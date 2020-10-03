Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Hits $0.0231 on Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and $149.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Liquid, Sistemkoin and HitBTC. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

