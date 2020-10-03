Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0596 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Dragonchain has a market cap of $21.42 million and approximately $25,590.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Fatbtc, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Dragonchain has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,145,217 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allcoin, Tidex, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

