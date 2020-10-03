Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Short Interest Update

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the August 31st total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 230,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 75.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 28,355 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 216,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 454,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 40,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSE:DHF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 1,486,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,126. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

