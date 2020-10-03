Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duerr AG (ETR:DUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.71 ($33.77).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of ETR:DUE traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €26.58 ($31.27). The stock had a trading volume of 137,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. Duerr has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

