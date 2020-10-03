DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRRX. BidaskClub lowered DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in DURECT by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 266,554 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258,850 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 122,548 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 861.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DURECT during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.81. 543,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,193. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.04 million, a PE ratio of -181.00 and a beta of 1.90. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DURECT will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

