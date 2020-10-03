Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after buying an additional 35,798 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 950,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 108,179 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 483,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 109,148 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

