Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,020. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $14.14.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
