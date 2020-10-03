ELA Coin (ELAC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $612,451.00

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and DigiFinex. ELA Coin has a market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00265413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00038872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.04 or 0.01520615 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171020 BTC.

About ELA Coin

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. ELA Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain . ELA Coin’s official website is www.elamachain.io

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELA Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

