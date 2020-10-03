Elastos 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.68 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.69 or 0.00015985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Bit-Z. In the last week, Elastos has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $29.12 million and approximately $3.68 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00262766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00088285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.01523294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00169607 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BCEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

