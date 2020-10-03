Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.31.

EGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 38.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 107,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 351,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 20.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 693,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 49,525 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.69. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

