Endor Protocol Price Hits $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Coinall and Hotbit. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $123,879.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00623794 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00030904 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.73 or 0.03813626 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00051847 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinBene, IDEX, Coinall, Kucoin, DEx.top, BitForex, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

