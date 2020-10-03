Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Up 12.6% in September

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.65. 2,321,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,063. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.41. Entergy has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

