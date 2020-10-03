Ethereum Gold Project Market Cap Hits $54,306.92 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $54,306.92 and approximately $786.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.75 or 0.05457166 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009447 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00057917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00033743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,737,391,530 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Project Token Trading

Ethereum Gold Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

