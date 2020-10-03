EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a market cap of $213,830.12 and approximately $21,665.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.41 or 0.05312248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

