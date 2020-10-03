EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Up 8.8% This Week

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, EtherGem has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $213,830.12 and $21,665.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $560.41 or 0.05312248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (EGEM) is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.