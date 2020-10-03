Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 851,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 719,200 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Exterran by 14.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Exterran by 383.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Exterran in the second quarter worth $84,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 185,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,458. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35. Exterran has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTN has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

