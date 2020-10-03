Falcon Project Market Capitalization Tops $1.24 Million (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $4,698.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00269084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00087749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.00 or 0.01524225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166648 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Token Trading

Falcon Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Falcon Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

