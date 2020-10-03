Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 47.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $191,695.75 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. During the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,745,205 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

