FinNexus (FNX) Price Down 1.7% This Week

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One FinNexus token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market cap of $2.21 million and $823,087.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FinNexus alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.