FLIP (FLP) Trading Up 20.6% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, FLIP has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $229,387.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

