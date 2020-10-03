Flowchain (FLC) Hits Market Cap of $270,199.81

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Flowchain has a market cap of $270,199.81 and $820.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.41 or 0.05312248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

