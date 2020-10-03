Flowchain (FLC) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Flowchain has a market cap of $270,199.81 and approximately $820.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.41 or 0.05312248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009481 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00033769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

