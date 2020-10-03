Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 6,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,924. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 262,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 225,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,734,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,144,000 after buying an additional 173,080 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 13.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 38.6% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLR. ValuEngine raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

