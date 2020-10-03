Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Up 12.5% in September

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,490,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the August 31st total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE FTV traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.40. 1,973,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fortive has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $354,400,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 92.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 572,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,593,000 after buying an additional 274,734 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 36.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 604.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 21,354 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.