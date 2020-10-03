Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 363,200 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 319,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,350. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.7073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s previous annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth about $9,695,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 28.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

FMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.