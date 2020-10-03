FuzeX (FXT) 1-Day Volume Hits $953.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $620,178.72 and approximately $953.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CPDAX, IDEX and Coinbe. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FuzeX Profile

FuzeX’s genesis date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, CPDAX, Livecoin, Coinbe, Allbit, COSS, Token Store, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

