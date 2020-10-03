FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0012

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $579,113.26 and $144.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000818 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000389 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000067 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 510,064,082 coins and its circulating supply is 488,490,442 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

