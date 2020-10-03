GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 57,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 136.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GME traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,082. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $611.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit