GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,410,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 57,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days. Currently, 136.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE GME traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,082. GameStop has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $611.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,337,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 224,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after buying an additional 470,300 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,199,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

