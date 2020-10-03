GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Receives €28.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.08 ($33.04).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

ETR G1A traded down €0.43 ($0.51) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €29.70 ($34.94). 791,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.48.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

